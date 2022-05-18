Russia Delivering 136 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to DPR Tuesday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) A total of 136 tonnes of humanitarian aid are being supplied to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Tuesday, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Starting from March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation has already delivered 20,592.4 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine, has held 1,021 humanitarian activities, including four in the past day in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kherson Region, during which 155 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been given to civilians," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

"On May 17, 2022, one humanitarian event is being held in the DPR, during which 136 tonnes of essential items and food are being handed over to the population," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.