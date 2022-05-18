UrduPoint.com

Russia Delivering 136 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To DPR Tuesday - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Russia Delivering 136 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to DPR Tuesday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) A total of 136 tonnes of humanitarian aid are being supplied to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Tuesday, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Starting from March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation has already delivered 20,592.4 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine, has held 1,021 humanitarian activities, including four in the past day in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kherson Region, during which 155 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been given to civilians," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

"On May 17, 2022, one humanitarian event is being held in the DPR, during which 136 tonnes of essential items and food are being handed over to the population," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kherson Donetsk Belarus February March May Event From

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.