Russia Delivers 1,500 COVID-19 Testing Kits To CIS, To Send 3,000 More - Foreign Ministry

Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:12 PM

Russia has delivered more than 1,500 Russian-made coronavirus testing kits to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and is planning to send another batch of 3,000 kits, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Russia has delivered more than 1,500 Russian-made coronavirus testing kits to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and is planning to send another batch of 3,000 kits, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"More than 1,500 Russian test kits (for 100 laboratory tests for the diagnosis of the new coronavirus), developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR, have already been sent to these countries [CIS]. At the request of these countries, it is planned to additionally send more than 3,000 test kits," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there is active cooperation with the CIS countries in the fight against COVID-19.

Moscow provides other assistance, including the supply of diagnostic and treatment equipment, medicines and raw materials for the production of drugs, as well as personal protective equipment. In addition, health experts exchange their experiences in combating the disease via video communication.

The CIS was created in 1991 to facilitate cooperation between the former Soviet republics, namely Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

