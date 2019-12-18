Russia Delivers 200,000 Packages of Insulin Drugs to Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Russia has sent 200,000 packages of insulin medications in humanitarian aid to Venezuela, with more than 5 million packages in the pipeline to be supplied throughout 2019-2020, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"We try to support every way the friendly Venezuelan people through this uneasy time for them.

In this regard, we have good constructive news. Last week, Venezuela received the first batch - 200,000 packages - of insulin medications, produced by Russian company Geropharm," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She added that supplies would continue throughout 2019-2020 with an ultimate plan "to send more than 5 million packages of this drug to ensure that more than 400,000 Venezuelan nationals suffering diabetes are provided with the vital medication."