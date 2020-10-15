UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Delivers 3rd Arms Batch To CAR, Armored Vehicles Parade Held In Bangui - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

Russia Delivers 3rd Arms Batch to CAR, Armored Vehicles Parade Held in Bangui - Embassy

Russia has delivered the third arms batch comprising armored vehicles to the Central African Republic (CAR), which was negotiated during the visit of the country's defense minister to Russia in August, the CAR embassy in Moscow told Sputnik, adding that a parade to welcome the vehicles took place on Thursday in the capital of Bangui

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia has delivered the third arms batch comprising armored vehicles to the Central African Republic (CAR), which was negotiated during the visit of the country's defense minister to Russia in August, the car embassy in Moscow told Sputnik, adding that a parade to welcome the vehicles took place on Thursday in the capital of Bangui.

The terms of the donation were negotiated during the visit of CAR Defense Minister Marie-Noelle Koyara to the ARMY-2020 military expo in Moscow, Jean-Jacques Mbokoto, the charge d'affaires of the CAR embassy, told Sputnik.

Moreover, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera paid an unofficial visit to Moscow last week, during which he held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, I confirm it. It was decided during the visit of the defense minister here [to Moscow], and the president came to confirm it. There are 20 armored vehicles. The parade was held to welcome the vehicles, the people were happy, they came out to the streets to welcome a friendly state making this sort of a donation," Mbokoto said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vehicles Car Bangui Central African Republic August

Recent Stories

Illegal plot allotment reference adjourned till No ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Plans to Lower Int'l Travel Advisories Issue ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Says EU Sanctions on Russ ..

4 minutes ago

Global Community Lost $1.3 Trillion From Climate-R ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Pr ..

8 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Accou ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.