Russia Delivers 3rd Arms Batch to CAR, Armored Vehicles Parade Held in Bangui - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia has delivered the third arms batch comprising armored vehicles to the Central African Republic (CAR), which was negotiated during the visit of the country's defense minister to Russia in August, the car embassy in Moscow told Sputnik, adding that a parade to welcome the vehicles took place on Thursday in the capital of Bangui.

The terms of the donation were negotiated during the visit of CAR Defense Minister Marie-Noelle Koyara to the ARMY-2020 military expo in Moscow, Jean-Jacques Mbokoto, the charge d'affaires of the CAR embassy, told Sputnik.

Moreover, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera paid an unofficial visit to Moscow last week, during which he held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, I confirm it. It was decided during the visit of the defense minister here [to Moscow], and the president came to confirm it. There are 20 armored vehicles. The parade was held to welcome the vehicles, the people were happy, they came out to the streets to welcome a friendly state making this sort of a donation," Mbokoto said.