Russia Delivers 500 Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Military Base In Abkhazia

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Five hundred doses of the two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to a Russian military base in Abkhazia, the press service of the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District said on Friday.

"The first batch of 500 doses of Russia's Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) two-dose vaccine was delivered to the Russian military base," the statement said.

In accordance with the vaccination schedule, the first doses of the vaccine was received by military personnel on alert, medical personnel and command personnel of the military base.

All servicemen underwent the necessary medical examination before the procedure.

The statement from the Military District said that vaccination was carried out voluntarily and on the basis of a written consent of the military and civilian personnel. There were no cases of vaccine intolerance or adverse effects recorded and all vaccinated military personnel are under constant medical control, the statement added.

More Stories From World

