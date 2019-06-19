Russia Delivers 53 Trucks, 10 Trailers to Support UN World Food Program in Africa - Agency

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia has delivered more than 50 KAMAZ trucks and ten trailers to Uganda to support the activities of the UN World Food Program (WFP) in east and central Africa, the WFP said in a release on Tuesday.

"A contribution of 53 KAMAZ trucks and 10 trailers, donated by the government of the Russian Federation to the United Nations World Food [Program], have been handed over today in the port city of Mombasa," the release said. "These trucks will be stationed in WFP's regional logistics hub in Kampala, Uganda and will assist its distributions and deliveries throughout the east and central African region."

The WFP explained that the vehicles' delivery is part of Russia's global $9.8 million donation to the agency for 2019 comprised of 97 trucks and 30 trailers, accompanied by mobile workshops, spare parts and technicians.

"The trucks have a transportation capacity of 10-14 metric tons each and will be dispatched to Uganda within the coming weeks, along with a fuel tanker, two mobile training facilities and three containers of spare parts," the release said.

"This donation comes in addition to Russia's regular annual voluntary contribution to WFP."

The WFP pointed out that the trucks will be placed in Global Fleet's three regional hubs in Uganda, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

KAMAZ will also provide a three-year training program for WFP's fleet and workshop managers, mechanics and drivers, the WPP noted.

"These KAMAZ trucks have made a significant contribution to WFP Global Fleet due to their reliability," the release said.

The WFP is the food assistance branch of the United Nations and the largest humanitarian organization in the world. It supports more than 80 million food-insecure people in 82 countries annually.