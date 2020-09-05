UrduPoint.com
Russia Delivers 850,000 Packages Of Insulin To Venezuela - Caracas

Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) A shipment from Russia containing 850,000 packages of insulin drugs produced by Geropharm company has arrived in Venezuela, the Latin American country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"As part of the strategic trade alliance reached in 2019 between Russia and Venezuela in the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, a cargo with 850,000 ampules of four types of insulin arrived in the South American country on Friday," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the alliance sought to achieve cooperation in the supply, registration, commercialization, distribution and quality control of technology transfer for insulin and its analogs.

Moscow has made a commitment to continue supplying Caracas with vital humanitarian supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and toughening sanctions on the South American country. An agreement was signed in 2019 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum over the shipment of insulin to ensure that Venezuelan diabetics have access to medication.

