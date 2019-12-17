Russia Delivers Abroad $1.6Mln Worth Of T-5000 High-Precision Rifles - Rosoboronexport
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia has exported an over 100 million rubles ($1.6 million) worth batch of ORSIS T-5000 high-precision sniper rifles, Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday.
"Rosoboronexport has implemented a contract on delivering a batch of the ORSIS T-5000 rifles, worth over 100 million rubles, to a foreign customer," Rosoboronexport said in a statement.
Rosoboronexport added that it had conducted over 40 presentations of the T-5000 in 2019 at international exhibitions both in Russia and abroad: in Cote d'Ivoire, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam.