Russia Delivers Four Mi-171 Military Transport Helicopters to Mali - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia delivered four Mi-171 military transport helicopters to Mali last week, the Russian embassy to Mali said on Monday.

"On November 26, an official ceremony was held for the transfer of four Russian military transport helicopters Mi-171 to the military of Mali with the participation of interior period leader (Assimi) Goita and Prime Minister (Choguel) Maiga," the embassy tweeted.