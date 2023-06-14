UrduPoint.com

Russia Delivers Missile Strikes On Ukrainian Reserves, Mercenaries, Ammo Depots - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Delivers Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Reserves, Mercenaries, Ammo Depots - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian reserves, foreign mercenaries, as well as warehouses of foreign-made equipment over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"(On Tuesday night), the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes with sea and air-based long-range high-precision weapons at places of concentration of reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as warehouses of ammunition, weapons and military equipment of foreign production," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all assigned objects are hit.

