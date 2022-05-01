Russia Delivers Over 16,800 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine Since March 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Since March 2, Russia has delivered over 16,800 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Ukraine and has held 941 humanitarian actions in the country, with 8 having been carried out over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Since March 2, Russia has already delivered 16,805.9 tonnes of essential items, food, medicines and medical products to Ukraine, carried out 941 humanitarian actions, including eight humanitarian actions in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zaporizhia region over the past day, during which 316.

8 tonnes of humanitarian aid were transferred to the civilian population," Mizintsev said at a press briefing.

The general stressed that on Saturday, 10 humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Kharkiv and Zaporozhye regions, during which 320 tonnes of essential items and food were transferred to the population.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."