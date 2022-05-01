UrduPoint.com

Russia Delivers Over 16,800 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine Since March 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Russia Delivers Over 16,800 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine Since March 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Since March 2, Russia has delivered over 16,800 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Ukraine and has held 941 humanitarian actions in the country, with 8 having been carried out over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Since March 2, Russia has already delivered 16,805.9 tonnes of essential items, food, medicines and medical products to Ukraine, carried out 941 humanitarian actions, including eight humanitarian actions in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zaporizhia region over the past day, during which 316.

8 tonnes of humanitarian aid were transferred to the civilian population," Mizintsev said at a press briefing.

The general stressed that on Saturday, 10 humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Kharkiv and Zaporozhye regions, during which 320 tonnes of essential items and food were transferred to the population.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv February March

Recent Stories

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 hour ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 hour ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

1 hour ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

3 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.