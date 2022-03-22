(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian military has delivered over 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Another batch of humanitarian aid with a total volume of about 20 tonnes was delivered by Russian military to the Ukrainian territory via a border checkpoint in Crimea. Security of the humanitarian convoy was ensured by Russian servicemen," the ministry said.

It added that that the Russian military had provided people with basic-needs products, which included baby food, cereals, canned goods, and vegetables.

On Sunday, Russia delivered over 75 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson and nearby settlements amid the suspension of salary payments by the Ukrainian authorities, according to the ministry. Most citizens cannot buy food, given that the government and employers stopped paying salaries and social benefits.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted while the civilian population is not in danger.

Kiev and Moscow have launched bilateral consultations, which have resulted an in agreement to regularly open so-called humanitarian corridors so that civilians could evacuate from combat areas and humanitarian aid could be delivered to those who cannot leave. According to the United Nations, the number of Ukrainian refugees has surpassed 3.2 million, as of this past Friday.