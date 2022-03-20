UrduPoint.com

Russia Delivers Over 75 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine's Kherson

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Russia Delivers Over 75 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine's Kherson

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The Russian military has delivered over 75 tonnes of humanitarian aid, in particular food rations, to residents of Kherson and nearby settlements amid the suspension of salary payments by the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Humanitarian aid with a total volume of over 75 tonnes was delivered on trucks, accompanied by Russian military personnel, to the regional capital for residents of Kherson and nearby settlements," the ministry said.

It added that the Russian military had provided people with food rations, which included cereals, pasta, sugar, canned goods, potatoes and fruits.

According to the ministry, owners of local shops and markets in Kherson are inflating prices of essential goods due to short supply. Most citizens cannot buy food, given that the government and employers stopped paying salaries and social benefits. The ministry said many Kherson residents come to the centers of Russian humanitarian aid every day.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Buy Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February Sunday Market From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

6 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

14 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>