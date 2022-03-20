KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The Russian military has delivered over 75 tonnes of humanitarian aid, in particular food rations, to residents of Kherson and nearby settlements amid the suspension of salary payments by the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Humanitarian aid with a total volume of over 75 tonnes was delivered on trucks, accompanied by Russian military personnel, to the regional capital for residents of Kherson and nearby settlements," the ministry said.

It added that the Russian military had provided people with food rations, which included cereals, pasta, sugar, canned goods, potatoes and fruits.

According to the ministry, owners of local shops and markets in Kherson are inflating prices of essential goods due to short supply. Most citizens cannot buy food, given that the government and employers stopped paying salaries and social benefits. The ministry said many Kherson residents come to the centers of Russian humanitarian aid every day.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.