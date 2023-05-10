UrduPoint.com

Russia Delivers Protest Note To Polish Change D'Affaires - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Russia Delivers Protest Note to Polish Change D'Affaires - Foreign Ministry

Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski received a protest note on Wednesday over the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski received a protest note on Wednesday over the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St.

George ribbon from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"On May 10, the charge d'affaires of Poland in Russia, J. Sladewski, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed a note of protest in connection with the provocation organized on May 9 of this year at a cemetery-mausoleum of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw," the ministry said, adding that Russia will soon respond to Poland's anti-Russian behavior.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Warsaw St. George Poland May From

Recent Stories

Radio Pakistan's Building in City of Peshawar Atta ..

Radio Pakistan's Building in City of Peshawar Attacked Amid Mass Protests - Repo ..

56 seconds ago
 Canada Discusses Establishing Military Brigade in ..

Canada Discusses Establishing Military Brigade in Latvia - Defense Minister

59 seconds ago
 NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Presen ..

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself at Any Time'

10 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime Trade - Official

10 minutes ago
 Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society ..

Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society

10 minutes ago
 FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 oth ..

FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 others

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.