(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski received a protest note on Wednesday over the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski received a protest note on Wednesday over the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St.

George ribbon from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"On May 10, the charge d'affaires of Poland in Russia, J. Sladewski, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed a note of protest in connection with the provocation organized on May 9 of this year at a cemetery-mausoleum of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw," the ministry said, adding that Russia will soon respond to Poland's anti-Russian behavior.