Russia Delivers Sputnik V Vaccine to Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The first batch of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V has arrived in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

"We have received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines from our brotherly country Russia," Rodriguez said at an airport in Caracas, where the Russian aircraft arrived.

The vice president stressed that Venezuela was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine.

Venezuela intends to organize the production of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, she added.