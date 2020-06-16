UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Delivers To Turkey 2 Amphibious Planes For Assisting Wild Fires Extinguishing - UAC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:06 PM

Russia Delivers to Turkey 2 Amphibious Planes for Assisting Wild Fires Extinguishing - UAC

Russia has delivered to Turkey two Be-200 amphibious aircraft for assisting the extinguishing of wild fires, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia has delivered to Turkey two Be-200 amphibious aircraft for assisting the extinguishing of wild fires, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has earlier requested Russia's assistance. During four months, the amphibious aircraft with Russian crews will be on duty in the environs of Antalya, Izmir and Bodrum.

"Two Russia's Be-200ChS amphibious planes have been delivered to Turkey. Starting June 16, they will begin the effort to prevent the spreading of forest fires on the territory of the Republic of Turkey. The UAC has signed the service contract and delivered the planes with assistance of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, and active support of Rostec's office in Ankara," the UAC said in a statement.

UAC General Director Yury Slyusar noted that Be-200 has already proven efficient, as it has taken part in fire extinguishing and rescue operations in Europe and Southeast Asia.

"Be-200ChS in an export-oriented product, foreign clients are largely interested in it. Joint work with our Turkish partners shows that we can have a great potential for developing our cooperation, including on aircraft deliveries for renewing the Turkish fire fighting service's vehicle fleet," Slyusar added.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Europe Turkey Agriculture Vehicle Antalya Izmir Ankara June Industry Asia

Recent Stories

TCL launches Pakistan's largest 4K LED TV

6 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$1 billion Suku ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.09 a barrel M ..

38 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Arrives in Moscow f ..

1 minute ago

Three Rockets Land Near Baghdad International Airp ..

1 minute ago

North Korea blows up liaison office with South: Un ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.