Russia Delivers to Turkey 2 Amphibious Planes for Assisting Wild Fires Extinguishing - UAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia has delivered to Turkey two Be-200 amphibious aircraft for assisting the extinguishing of wild fires, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has earlier requested Russia's assistance. During four months, the amphibious aircraft with Russian crews will be on duty in the environs of Antalya, Izmir and Bodrum.

"Two Russia's Be-200ChS amphibious planes have been delivered to Turkey. Starting June 16, they will begin the effort to prevent the spreading of forest fires on the territory of the Republic of Turkey. The UAC has signed the service contract and delivered the planes with assistance of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, and active support of Rostec's office in Ankara," the UAC said in a statement.

UAC General Director Yury Slyusar noted that Be-200 has already proven efficient, as it has taken part in fire extinguishing and rescue operations in Europe and Southeast Asia.

"Be-200ChS in an export-oriented product, foreign clients are largely interested in it. Joint work with our Turkish partners shows that we can have a great potential for developing our cooperation, including on aircraft deliveries for renewing the Turkish fire fighting service's vehicle fleet," Slyusar added.