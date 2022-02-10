UrduPoint.com

Russia Demands Answers To Letter On Indivisible Security From All EU Countries - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Security From All EU Countries - Lavrov

Russia demands EU countries respond to a letter on how they regard the principle on indivisible security separately, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that it will be impossible to hold a conversation if the bloc replies collectively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia demands EU countries respond to a letter on how they regard the principle on indivisible security separately, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that it will be impossible to hold a conversation if the bloc replies collectively.

"As I heard, instead of honest answers from each country, the European Union wants to write a collective paper, where all the nuances of national positions will be leveled. I am convinced that in this case we will not be able to talk. Then we will probably think about how to get out of this situation," Lavrov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia European Union All From

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

7 minutes ago
 NATO Cold Response Drills in Arctic to Increase Te ..

NATO Cold Response Drills in Arctic to Increase Tensions - Russian Foreign Minis ..

36 seconds ago
 Over nine thousand vehicles checked as road checki ..

Over nine thousand vehicles checked as road checking campaign continues : Mukesh ..

38 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

39 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

41 seconds ago
 South Korean diplomat attacked in New York: Seoul

South Korean diplomat attacked in New York: Seoul

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>