Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Security From All EU Countries - Lavrov

Russia demands EU countries respond to a letter on how they regard the principle on indivisible security separately, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that it will be impossible to hold a conversation if the bloc replies collectively

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia demands EU countries respond to a letter on how they regard the principle on indivisible security separately, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that it will be impossible to hold a conversation if the bloc replies collectively.

"As I heard, instead of honest answers from each country, the European Union wants to write a collective paper, where all the nuances of national positions will be leveled. I am convinced that in this case we will not be able to talk. Then we will probably think about how to get out of this situation," Lavrov told a press conference.