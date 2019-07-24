Russia Demands Appropriate Conditions for Sailors Detained by N. Korea - Foreign Ministry

Moscow has asked Pyongyang to ensure that Russian sailors recently detained by North Korean authorities are kept in appropriate conditions during the investigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

The North Korean Coast Guard seized the Xiang Hai Lin 8 vessel, belonging to the North-East Fishing Company, and its 17-member crew, including two South Korean citizens, early on July 17 in international waters in the Sea of Japan. Pyongyang claims that the vessel has illegally entered North Korean territorial waters.

"The Russian sailors are in satisfactory medical condition. The North Korean side has been asked to ensure the proper conditions of their stay for the duration of the investigation," the ministry said ina statement.

According to the ministry, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang maintains constant contact with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant agencies of North Korea in order to resolve the situation.