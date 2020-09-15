(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia demands that Germany act on Russian prosecutors' new request for legal assistance in probing the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian prosecutor general's office sent Germany a new request to share information on Navalny's case.

"We insist that this request be granted," Zakharova said.

Commenting on German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas recommending that Moscow contact the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in connection with the situation, she called these remarks an "excuse."

The diplomat noted that Germany is yet to give a "clear reply" to Russia's August 27 request to provide comprehensive data, including test results, biomaterials and other clinical samples. The request, she recalled, was sent by the Russian prosecutor general's office within the framework of bilateral cooperation, "which, until now, functioned well and was carried out in accordance with the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters from April 20, 1959."

According to Zakharova, Berlin thus backtracks on its previous commitments to hand the data to Russia, citing "independence" of justice authorities and the need to coordinate with the patient's relatives.

"The requested samples are necessary to complete Russian law enforcement agencies' pre-investigation inquiry into Navalny's illness and hospitalization ... According to Russian law, it [the inquiry] is a prerequisite for possible initiation of criminal proceedings, since no traces of poisoning were found after the patient's medical checkup in Omsk on August 21 and August 22," she said.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

It was not until September 2 that German doctors claimed Navalny's samples contained traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Moscow demands evidence from Berlin, saying that Russian doctors found no toxic substances in Navalny's system.