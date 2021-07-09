UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Demands OPCW's Explanation About Inconsistencies In Navalny Case Response

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Russia Demands OPCW's Explanation About Inconsistencies in Navalny Case Response

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia will seek clarifications from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the fact that experts could have been sent to Germany on the day of the incident with Alexey Navalny, but other dates of their trip were previously announced, Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Shulgin, told Sputnik.

The 97th session of OPCW Executive Council was held in The Hague from July 6-9.

"This time, it was not without a drama about the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny with a certain chemical warfare agent. Common anti-Russian theses have apparently become obligatory for NATO countries to 'work out' at every OPCW event," the permanent representative said.

According to Shulgin, new facts of forgery and inconsistencies are constantly emerging: for example, when preparing a draft OPCW report on the implementation of the CWC in 2020, the Technical Secretariat indicated that it had sent a group of experts to provide technical assistance to Germany in connection with the suspected poisoning of a Russian citizen on August 20 last year.

"So what does it do ” while Navalny, being on board the plane on the Tomsk-Moscow route, felt the first signs of discomfort, the OPCW inspectors were already waiting for him in Germany? We demanded to explain how this was possible at all and why earlier the participating States were misled about sending the Secretariat's experts to Germany only on September 4-5, 2020. It is noteworthy that the Technical Secretariat could not tell us anything at all. In a word, a lot of questions have accumulated, and for each such case, we will, of course, seek intelligible explanation," Shulgin said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Germany The Hague July August September 2020 Event All From

Recent Stories

COAS lauds Qatar's role in facilitating, hosting ' ..

2 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements of anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

3 minutes ago

UEFA orders Hungary to play three games behind clo ..

3 minutes ago

Peruvian Gets 7.5 Years Sentence For Threats Plot ..

3 minutes ago

Tajikistan Housing About 1,000 Afghan Refugees in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.