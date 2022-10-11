UrduPoint.com

Russia Demands Ottawa Boost Security Of Diplomatic Missions, But Canada Unwilling - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Russia Demands Ottawa Boost Security of Diplomatic Missions, But Canada Unwilling - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told reporters on Monday that Russia has demanded that Ottawa boost security of the diplomatic buildings in Canada after the incident with the Molotov cocktail last month, however, has seen no desire on the part of Canada to take preventive measures to secure the diplomatic missions.

"As for employees in Montreal and Toronto, we are mobilized inside, we try to protect the perimeters of our missions on our own, and we are in contact with the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mounted police and municipal authorities. We demand from the Canadian side that the security regime of our diplomatic missions be strengthened," Stepanov said.

The diplomat noted that the Canadian side says that their patrols in the areas of the Russian diplomatic missions are enough to ensure security.

"But we say that this is not so. The consequences can be catastrophic, the police arrive in a few minutes, we see no desire on the Canadian side to take preventive steps to protect our diplomatic missions from such terrorist attacks," he said, adding that a police car stationed near the diplomatic mission is needed.

"We explain our logic to the Canadian side that in any moments, throwing eggs, Molotov cocktails, none of the perpetrators were apprehended," Stepanov shared. "They come after (an incident) and can only testify to the damage, and we, Russia, as the responsible party to the Vienna Convention, we protect all diplomats in Moscow all the time.

Here very often there is no police. We try to ensure the safety of our employees, our families on our own. living and working here is not easy."

With regards to the incident with the Molotov cocktail in September, Stepanov said that the Canadian police are investigating the incident but no interim results have been provided.

Stepanov told Sputnik in September that Russian officials have provided Canadian police with video footage of a Molotov cocktail attack on Russia's embassy in Ottawa and expected that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

In the end of September, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Canadian ambassador in Moscow Alison LeClaire and issued a strong demarche over the attack on the Russian embassy in Ottawa.

LeClaire was notified that Russia strongly objects to the criminal actions of the unidentified person who threw the Molotov cocktail onto the territory of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. The ministry also conveyed its strong protest regarding another incident that saw aggressive demonstrators block access to the service entrance of the consular department at the Russian embassy while a police squad that had arrived to the scene failed to act.

The ministry also demanded that Canada take immediate measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic missions.

