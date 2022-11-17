Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embassy in Poland

Russia has demanded an investigation into two attempted attacks against the Russian embassy in Poland with the use of explosive substances overnight to November 12, a senior official of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia has demanded an investigation into two attempted attacks against the Russian embassy in Poland with the use of explosive substances overnight to November 12, a senior official of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On the night from November 11 to 12, unknown individuals made two attempts to attack our diplomatic mission in Warsaw: firecrackers and bottles with flammable substance were thrown over the embassy fence. The police passively observed what was happening and did not try to detain the intruders," Ivan Nechayev, deputy chief of the ministry's Information and Press Department, said at a briefing.

Nechaev described the incidents, which occurred in the very heart of Warsaw, as alarming and accused Poland of gross violation of its obligations to protect foreign diplomatic missions from any intrusion or damage under international law.

"We call on the Polish side to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in Poland and guarantee the inviolability of our foreign missions from unlawful encroachments. We demand that the Polish authorities investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice," the deputy spokesman said.

Multiple instances of assaults against Russian diplomatic and cultural buildings abroad have taken place since the start of hostilities in Ukraine. In Poland, the government seized two Russian diplomatic buildings, including one that used to be a school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, to be handed over to Ukraine.