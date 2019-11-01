Russia Demands Punishment for Incident With UN Employee Krasnoshchekov in Kosovo

Moscow considers it erroneous to raise the possibility of Kosovo joining any international organizations, in particular, Interpol, after the arrest and injury of two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, by Kosovo security personnel, and demands to punish those responsible for the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow considers it erroneous to raise the possibility of Kosovo joining any international organizations, in particular, Interpol, after the arrest and injury of two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, by Kosovo security personnel, and demands to punish those responsible for the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In late May, Kosovo police launched a special operation under the pretext of combating organized crime in the north of Kosovo, which is predominantly populated with Serbs. The Kosovo police detained at least 19 people, including Krasnoshchekov, who was brutally beaten up, despite having diplomatic immunity, and later hospitalized with multiple head injuries and fractures in Belgrade.

"This episode of life in Kosovo is evidence of the absolute immaturity of Kosovo Albanian security forces. By the way, in this context, we consider it absolutely erroneous to raise the question of Kosovo joining international organizations, including joining and even discussing joining Interpol, and demand an investigation and punishment of those responsible in this incident," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Kosovo's institutions must take measures to prevent such incidents from happening, she added.

According to Zakharova, with their actions in the incident with Krasnoshchekov, the Kosovo Albanian special forces demonstrated, first of all, disregard for international law, including guaranteeing the immunity of UN employees from arrest, detention and, in general, any contact.

On Thursday, UNMIK Head Zahir Tanin said the United Nations probe into the incident found that the Kosovo police used excessive force when arresting the two UNMIK personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims that the two engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained.

Speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Kosovo, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the details of the beating of the diplomat were "shocking." The envoy also called on the Security Council to strongly condemn this situation and punish those responsible.