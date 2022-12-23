Russia Demands That UNESCO Resolve Issue of Admission of Its Envoys to Meetings - Envoy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Russia is demanding that UNESCO resolve the issue of admittance of Russia's representatives to the organization's international meetings, Russian Permanent Representative to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov has told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in late November that the French authorities had not issued visas to Russian officials to participate in the UNESCO event. France's Foreign Ministry claimed that the Russian authorities did not inform Paris about the problem with the issuance of visas for Russian officials, adding that France had always issued visas to delegations for UNESCO events in due time and used communication channels if there were any problems.

Kuznetsov said it concerns two senior Russian diplomats that were supposed to attend the meeting at the invitation of the UNESCO secretariat.

"The French authorities did not issue them entry visas, thus blatantly violating the agreement between the host country and UNESCO, which has been in effect since 1954... Our demand is that the issue of admission of Russian representatives to international meetings within this organization be settled once and for all by the (organization's) secretariat with the French side," Kuznetsov