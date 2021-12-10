UrduPoint.com

Russia Demands US, NATO Guarantees Of Non-Deployment Of Strike Systems At Borders

Fri 10th December 2021

Moscow demands from the United States and NATO to legally consolidate the agreement on non-deployment of strike systems in neighboring countries, including those that are not members of the alliance, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"We insist on the legal consolidation of the agreement on the non-deployment by the United States and other NATO countries of strike weapons systems that pose a threat to Russia on the territory of neighboring countries, both NATO members and non-members," the ministry said in a statement.

