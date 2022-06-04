UrduPoint.com

Russia Demands US To Explain Basis For Handing Over Mi-17 Helicopters To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia Demands US to Explain Basis for Handing Over Mi-17 Helicopters to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Moscow is demanding an explanation from the United States on what basis Washington was transferring four Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine, which were previously given to the United States for operation in Afghanistan, as part of a new military assistance package, as this is a clear violation of its international obligations by the US side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Against the background of statements from Washington about new shipments of military aid to Kiev, attention was drawn to another flagrant violation of its international obligations by the US side," the ministry said in a commentary.

"The point is that the package of 'assistance' to Ukraine, announced on June 1 by the US administration, includes, among other things, four Mi-17 helicopters, which our country had previously transferred to the United States for operation exclusively in Afghanistan. Such an understanding was legally enshrined in the relevant contract and certificate of the end user, where it is indicated in black and white that the mentioned helicopters must be delivered to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for its armed forces.

Only this way, and nowhere else," the foreign ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that the Russian embassy in the United States "made an official presentation to the State Department, demanded detailed explanations why Mi-17s were being transferred to Ukraine without the knowledge and consent of the exporter, i.e. Russia, and contrary to established diplomatic practice."

"We have not received any clear answer. We also note that the US side, in an ostentatious manner declaring its disinterest in the escalation between Russia and NATO, is irresponsibly supplying long-range missile and artillery systems to Ukraine. We most strongly condemn such actions by the United States, which only put off the prospect a fast peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Responsibility for the consequences lies with Washington and its puppets in Kiev," the foreign ministry concluded.

