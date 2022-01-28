UrduPoint.com

Russia Demands Withdrawal Of Illegally Deployed Foreign Forces From Syria -Senior Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Russia Demands Withdrawal of Illegally Deployed Foreign Forces From Syria -Senior Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia demands the withdrawal of illegally deployed foreign troops from Syria, Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We are demanding the immediate withdrawal from Syria of all foreign forces, which are deployed there illegally.

The United States is failing to fight terrorism even locally, not to mention globally. The IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) attack on a prison in the city of Al-Hasakah clearly demonstrates that," Polyansky said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Syria Russia United States All From

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

4 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

4 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

4 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>