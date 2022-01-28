Russia Demands Withdrawal of Illegally Deployed Foreign Forces From Syria -Senior Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia demands the withdrawal of illegally deployed foreign troops from Syria, Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We are demanding the immediate withdrawal from Syria of all foreign forces, which are deployed there illegally.

The United States is failing to fight terrorism even locally, not to mention globally. The IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) attack on a prison in the city of Al-Hasakah clearly demonstrates that," Polyansky said.