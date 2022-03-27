UrduPoint.com

Russia Denied Access To Biolabs In Ukraine, Georgia - Foreign Ministry

March 27, 2022

Russia Denied Access to Biolabs in Ukraine, Georgia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Russia had been trying to get access to biological laboratories in Ukraine and Georgia through international institutions, but was not given permission, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said.

"We were trying to get access to these laboratories (in Georgia and Ukraine) through international legal institutions. What did they tell us? ...Visit laboratories? Of course. Stay in the reception area, there are wonderful people there who will meet you, get you some coffee and show you the catalogs. But you can't go inside the laboratories, neither you nor specialized observers. What does that mean? It means unlawful experiments were going on there," Zakharova said on the Russian tv Centre on Saturday.

She emphasized that the Pentagon used these biolabs for military purposes.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will demand explanations about the involvement of the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter, in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Hunter Biden's investment fund was supporting the Pentagon's military-biological program in Ukraine.

The fund has significant financial resources in the amount of at least $2.4 billion, according to the defense ministry.

Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that Russian experts had revealed new facts pointing to the direct involvement of the US Department of Defense in the development of biological weapons components in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry continues to study documents received from employees of Ukrainian biolabs about the secret military biological activities of the United States in Ukraine. According to Konashenkov, the US had planned to test unregistered drugs on Ukrainian military personnel.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

