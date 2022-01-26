UrduPoint.com

Russia Denies Alleged Kidnapping Of Children From Eastern Ukraine In 2014

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russia Denies Alleged Kidnapping of Children From Eastern Ukraine in 2014

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Russian representative at the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday denied Ukraine's accusations that three groups of Ukrainian children were illegally transferred to the Russian territory from eastern Ukraine when a conflict broke out there in 2014, arguing this was done voluntarily to save their lives.

Ukraine lodged a complaint with the Strasbourg-based court in 2014, claiming that the children were abducted in three groups between June and August 2014  in eastern Ukraine and temporarily transferred to Russia. Ukraine says the alleged abductions and illegal border crossings were in violation of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights.

Mikhail Vinogradov, who represents Russia in the rights court that began hearing complaints filed by Ukraine and the Netherlands in the MH17 plane crash case, told the court that the allegations of abduction were unacceptable and baseless.

He argued that the children were moved to Russia in the presence of adults to protect their lives and well-being. This is evidenced by a letter of guarantee signed by the Ukrainian consul general in Russia's Rostov-on-Don Vitaly Moskalenko, whose diplomatic mission took responsibility for the children, he said.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Netherlands June August Border From Court

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

6 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

12 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.