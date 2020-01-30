UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Denies Bombing Bakery And Medical Clinic In Syria's Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:34 PM

Russia denies bombing bakery and medical clinic in Syria's Idlib

Moscow on Thursday denied bombing a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib after a monitor said Russian air strikes killed 10 civilians in the area

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Moscow on Thursday denied bombing a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib after a monitor said Russian air strikes killed 10 civilians in the area.

"The Russian aviation did not carry out any combat tasks in this area of Syria," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, calling foreign media reports a "provocation.

" The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russian air strikes hit near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region early on Thursday.

At least five women were among the dead in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, whereRussian-backed government forces are conducting an offensive against the country's last majorrebel bastion, the monitor said.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Moscow Russia Idlib Women Media Government

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

6 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Military Doctors Save Life of Injured RT C ..

1 minute ago

12 Tehsildars of Hazara region transferred

1 minute ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

2 minutes ago

LG Electronics Q4 loss widens on equity ties, mobi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.