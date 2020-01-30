Moscow on Thursday denied bombing a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib after a monitor said Russian air strikes killed 10 civilians in the area

"The Russian aviation did not carry out any combat tasks in this area of Syria," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, calling foreign media reports a "provocation.

" The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russian air strikes hit near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region early on Thursday.

At least five women were among the dead in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, whereRussian-backed government forces are conducting an offensive against the country's last majorrebel bastion, the monitor said.