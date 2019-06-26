UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Denies Claims Of Indiscriminate Strikes In Syria's Idlib - Reconciliation Center

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Russia Denies Claims of Indiscriminate Strikes in Syria's Idlib - Reconciliation Center

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia categorically denies all allegations of indiscriminate shelling of targets in Syria's Idlib province, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country on Tuesday.

"Working on the ground here, we constantly see a one-sided treatment of events in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Western countries who accuse Syria and Russia of escalating tensions while shutting their eyes to the atrocities of jihadists and their terrorist activities in the province," Bakin said.

"We categorically refute all of the allegations of an indiscriminate nature of strikes of government forces against targets in Idlib."

Bakin said anti-Syrian non-governmental organizations continue to spread false information to mislead the global community and, by doing so, protect the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists - an alliance of Islamist terror groups led by the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Idlib Alliance All Government

Recent Stories

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

1 hour ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

1 hour ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

1 hour ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

1 hour ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.