UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia categorically denies all allegations of indiscriminate shelling of targets in Syria's Idlib province, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country on Tuesday.

"Working on the ground here, we constantly see a one-sided treatment of events in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Western countries who accuse Syria and Russia of escalating tensions while shutting their eyes to the atrocities of jihadists and their terrorist activities in the province," Bakin said.

"We categorically refute all of the allegations of an indiscriminate nature of strikes of government forces against targets in Idlib."

Bakin said anti-Syrian non-governmental organizations continue to spread false information to mislead the global community and, by doing so, protect the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists - an alliance of Islamist terror groups led by the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front (banned in Russia).