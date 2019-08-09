UrduPoint.com
Russia Denies Holding South Ossetia Back From Talks With Georgia

Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:22 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday denied Georgia's claims that Moscow was stopping South Ossetia from holding direct talks with Tbilisi

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday denied Georgia's claims that Moscow was stopping South Ossetia from holding direct talks with Tbilisi.

"Tskhinval has repeatedly offered Georgia to sit down at the negotiating table and talk directly � I want to underscore this because the rumor in Georgia has it that Russia has been blocking this effort � about the demarcation of their border, the only issue that South Ossetia .

.. is ready to discuss directly," she said.

Zakharova added that Russia was ready to assist the two in their negotiations if needed but stressed that Tbilisi had rejected all gestures of goodwill made by South Ossetia, which broke away from Georgia after it invaded the region, triggering a brief war in 2008.

