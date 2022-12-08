Russia denies links with German 'terrorist' groups

The Russian embassy in Berlin on Wednesday denied maintaining links to far-right terror groups in Germany after a Russian woman was among people arrested over a suspected government overthrow plot

Moscow, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Russian embassy in Berlin on Wednesday denied maintaining links to far-right terror groups in Germany after a Russian woman was among people arrested over a suspected government overthrow plot.

"The Russian Embassy in Germany draws attention to the fact that Russian diplomatic and consular offices in Germany do not maintain contacts with representatives of terrorist groups or other illegal entities," the embassy said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

German prosecutors arrested one Russian citizen who they suspect of facilitating attempts to make contact between a would-be group leader and Russian officials.

They said however that there was "no indication" the attempts were successful.

The Kremlin on Wednesday described the arrests as a "domestic German issue".

"They themselves have said that there can be no discussion of some kind of Russian intervention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.