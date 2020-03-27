UrduPoint.com
Russia Denies NATO Claims Of Flight Safety Violation By Military Plane Over Baltic Sea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed on Friday a statement by NATO about an alleged violation of international safety standards for flights over the Baltic Sea by a Russian military aircraft.

"On March 26, 2020, a An-26 military transport aircraft conducted a scheduled flight from Kaliningrad to the Leningrad Region over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The flight was carried out with the transponder turned on and in strict accordance with international rules of airspace use , without violating the borders of other states," the ministry said in a statement.

