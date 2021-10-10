UrduPoint.com

Russia Denies Trump's Claim of Reverse-Engineering US Hardware Scavenged in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Russia has no defense industry ties with the interim Afghan government and is not working to reverse-engineer American military hardware left behind by US troops, a spokesperson for Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Sunday.

"There is currently no military-technical cooperation with Afghanistan.

Any claims that our specialists are involved in the efforts to copy American hardware are baseless," Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

Former US President Donald Trump suggested during an Iowa rally on Saturday night that Russia and China were taking apart and "re-engineering" Apache helicopters. He claimed that large numbers of military hardware were never disabled and ended up on the black market.

