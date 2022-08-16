Russia Denies US Allegations of Violating Religious Freedom in Ukraine - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The Russian embassy in the United States said on Tuesday that the accusations by the congressional US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) about alleged violence against the so-called "Orthodox Church of Ukraine" are insinuations that have nothing to do with reality.

"We have paid attention to another Russophobic escapade of the Commission on International Religious Freedom at the US Congress. Would-be experts accuse us of organizing repressions against supporters of the so-called 'Orthodox Church of Ukraine' (OCU), killings, and torture of clergy. It is alleged that the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church justifies the manifestations of cruelty," the Russian Embassy said in a statement. "Such insinuations have nothing to do with reality."

The statement noted that the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has repeatedly spoken out in defense of Ukrainians who profess Orthodox Christianity and are oppressed by Kiev nationalists.

In addition, more than 670 tons of humanitarian aid have been provided to affected civilians in the conflict zone with the assistance of the Russian Orthodox Church, including more than 380 tons sent to the Donetsk, Luhansk, Horlivka, Kharkiv, Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia dioceses.

The Russian Embassy pointed out that the US authorities do not notice at all violations committed by the Ukrainian authorities, including the seizure of the churches and property of the Russian Orthodox Church and the canonization of Nazi criminal Stepan Bandera.

On Monday, USCIRF Vice Chair Abraham Cooper urged the US State Department to redesignate Russia as a Country of Particular Concern that has engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom in Ukraine and at home.