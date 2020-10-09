UrduPoint.com
Russia-Denmark Cooperation Council To Convene Again When COVID-19 Situation Allows- Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Russia-Denmark Cooperation Council to Convene Again When COVID-19 Situation Allows- Lavrov

The next meeting of the Russia-Denmark council on economic cooperation will be held when the epidemiological situation improves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at joint press conference after talks with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The next meeting of the Russia-Denmark council on economic cooperation will be held when the epidemiological situation improves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at joint press conference after talks with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod.

"We agreed that as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, the next session of the Russian-Danish Intergovernmental Council for Economic Cooperation will be held," Lavrov said.

The previous session was held in Moscow in February 2018. The next one is to be held in Copenhagen.

