Russia, Denmark Historically Close to Each Other, But Today Baltic Sea Is Restless - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines had disturbed both the Baltic Sea and the centuries' long ties between Russia and Denmark.

"Our official relationship with Denmark goes back 530 years. Royal houses of the two countries used to be bound by blood ties ...

That means our states have always been close historically to each other and acted as good neighbors. But today the Baltic Sea is literally restless," he said.

Putin received credentials on Wednesday from the ambassador of Denmark, in whose exclusive economic waters two of the leaks occurred. Denmark is conducting an investigation in to what Russia has described as an act of terrorism. Separate probes have been launched by Sweden and Germany.