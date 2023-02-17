UrduPoint.com

Russia Denounces Agreement On Establishment Of Czech Consulate General In Yekaterinburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia Denounces Agreement on Establishment of Czech Consulate General in Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Russian Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry to denounce the agreement on the establishment of the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Yekaterinburg, according to the official legal information portal.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry to denounce the agreement between the Russian Government and the Government of the Czech Republic on the establishment of the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Yekaterinburg dated November 5, 2001, concluded in the form of an exchange of notes," the document said.

The cabinet instructed the ministry to notify the Czech side of the decision.

