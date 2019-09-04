Russia Denounces 'Illegitimate' US Diplomatic Office for Venezuela in Colombia

The new US representative office for Venezuela in neighboring Colombia is illegitimate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

The US State Department announced last week the opening of the Venezuela Affairs Unit in Bogota, saying it would support Juan Guaido, a self-proclaimed president of Venezuela who is backed by Western powers.

"It is an absolutely illegitimate construct ..

. We have questions about how exactly it will deliver on its stated objective of the so-called restoration of democracy, the constitutional order, the security and well-being of the Venezuelan people," she told reporters.

The US administration intensified efforts to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year by backing Guaido's failed coup and imposing sanctions US officials said were designed to exacerbate the country's already acute economic crisis.