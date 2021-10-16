Russia Denounces Kandahar Mosque Attack as Aimed at Inciting Religious Discord

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The purpose of the terrorist attack in Kandahar was to encourage religious discord and escalate the internal confrontation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The explosion occurred earlier in the day at a Shia mosque in the Afghan province of Kandahar, carried out by three suicide bombers, who set off the blast, and the fourth attacker opening fire at the mosque building. At least 41 people were killed, a local source told Sputnik.

"This is not the first terrorist attack targeting Shia Muslims in Afghanistan after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) movement came to power.

Obviously, the organizers of such actions aim to incite religious discord and escalate the internal political conflict," Zakharova said.

Russia condemns the attack and hopes that the perpetrators will be identified and held accountable, she said.

The Afghan authorities have to take additional measures to ensure better security throughout the country, Zakharova added.