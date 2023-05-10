Russia Denounces Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russia has denounced the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe and President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as his representative during consideration by the parliament, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

"To appoint Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey ... Ryabkov the official representative of the Russian president when the chambers of Russia's Federal Assembly consider the issue of the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe by Russia, signed in Paris on November 19, 1990," the document read.