Russia Denounces US Attempts To 'break' WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:25 PM

Russia on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump's threat to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Russia on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump's threat to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yes there are opportunities to improve it... but we are against breaking everything that is there for the sake of one state's political or geopolitical preferences," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

More Stories From World

