Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Control in European Security

The breakdown of the arms control system is one of the factors pointed out by Russia as undermining the European security architecture at its meeting with NATO on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The breakdown of the arms control system is one of the factors pointed out by Russia as undermining the European security architecture at its meeting with NATO on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"The third factor is the complete degradation of the arms control system, and there is no secret here, as all the facts are known," Grushko told a press conference following the Russia-NATO Council.

The decline began with the US withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, then prohibiting NATO allies from adapting the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, and finally withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty last year, Grushko argued.