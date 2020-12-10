Russia Deployed Ground-Based Laser to Blind American Space Sensors - US Intelligence Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia has already deployed a ground-based laser weapon which could disable or blind US space-based sensors on orbiting surveillance satellites, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday.

"Russia has fielded a ground-based laser weapon which could disable or blind our space based sensors," Ratcliffe said at a National Space Council meeting.

Russia earlier this year had one of its satellites maneuver close to a US government satellite in orbit, the DNI chief added.

"We consider this to be threatening behavior," he said.

US economic prosperity and national security now relied on space systems that its adversaries were increasingly threatening, Ratcliffe said.

He also said China, which poses the greatest national security threat, can destroy US satellites up to geosynchronous orbit (more than 22,000 miles above the earth).

The Intelligence Community was also setting up a new Space Council to intersect national security needs and capabilities with the US commercial sector and private industry, Ratcliffe added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier this year said Russia has always been and remains committed to the full demilitarization of space.