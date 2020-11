Russia Deployed Over 1,100 Peacekeepers to Karabakh of 1,960 Planned - Defense Minister

More than 1,100 Russian peacekeepers have already been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh with 73 flights made, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia sends 25 peacekeeping contingent flights to Karabakh every day.

"Over three days, 73 flights were made, 1,103 servicemen and 1,168 pieces of equipment were transported," Shoigu said.