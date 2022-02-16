Russia Deploying Troops on Own Territory Poses No Threat to Anyone - Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia deploying troops on its territory, including near the Ukrainian border, does not represent a threat to anyone, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our troops on our territory represent a threat to no one," Polyanskiy said.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that the country was moving some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea following military drills. The move comes after days of American and European media competing to predict the date of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Polyanskiy said moving forces back from the border was a planned step and is nothing "extraordinary."

The diplomat added that Russia's joint military exercises with Belarus would finish in a week.

Since February 10, Moscow and Minsk have been conducting the 10-day joint exercise Allied Resolve-2022. The two countries have repeatedly stated that the drills are defensive in nature and do not threaten anyone.

Over the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory. Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support for Ukraine.