Russia Deploys 12 Pantsir-S Missile Systems to Belarus - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Russia has deployed 12 Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile systems to Belarus as part of the inspection of the Union State forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Russian Armed Forces, used for inspecting the Union State response forces, continue to be redeployed to the Republic of Belarus.

One more train has delivered to the unloading station the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun battalion of the Eastern Military District," the ministry said, adding that 12 systems had been sent to Belarus.