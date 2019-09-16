UrduPoint.com
Russia Deploys S-400 Missiles In Arctic

Mon 16th September 2019

Russia has placed S-400 missile defence systems at the Novaya Zemlya archipelago as Moscow seeks to increase its military presence in the Arctic, the defence ministry said on Monday

The surface to air-missile regiment of the Northern Fleet's air defence forces based on the archipelago's southern Yuzhny Island has been fully equipped with new S-400 systems, the fleet said.

The regiment was earlier equipped with S-300 systems, a previous version of the missile.

The S-400 is one of the most advanced missile defence systems in the world and can hit enemy targets at up to 400 kilometres.

Over the past few years Russia has significantly upgraded its military infrastructure in the Arctic.

In addition to the Novaya Zemlya forces, the country has stationedtroops in the Franz Josef Land, the New Siberian Islands and severalother places.

