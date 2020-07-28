UrduPoint.com
Russia Deploys S-400 To Arctic Only To Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russia Deploys S-400 to Arctic Only to Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The deployment of S-400 missile systems on Russia's Arctic islands is a logical step, needed exclusively for national defense, and it should not raise concerns, Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik in an interview.

US Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander Adm.

James Foggo has recently made a point of Russia's increasing activity in the Arctic, including the opening of new military bases and the deployment of the S-400 surface-to-air systems there.

"As for the emergence of the S-400 systems on Russia's Arctic islands, this is a consistent move after the creation of a seamless radar field above the territory of our country. The S-400 system is intended solely for defense. Its deployment anywhere should not raise concerns ” if those who express concerns do not develop aggressive intentions against an area or an object that the S-400 is meant to protect," Korchunov said.

More Stories From World

