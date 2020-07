Russia Deploys S-400 to Arctic Only to Ensure National Security - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The deployment of S-400 missile systems on Russia's Arctic islands is a logical step, needed exclusively for national defense, and it should not raise concerns, Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik in an interview.

US Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander Adm.

James Foggo has recently made a point of Russia's increasing activity in the Arctic, including the opening of new military bases and the deployment of the S-400 surface-to-air systems there.

"As for the emergence of the S-400 systems on Russia's Arctic islands, this is a consistent move after the creation of a seamless radar field above the territory of our country. The S-400 system is intended solely for defense. Its deployment anywhere should not raise concerns if those who express concerns do not develop aggressive intentions against an area or an object that the S-400 is meant to protect," Korchunov said.